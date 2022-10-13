Men across Iowa and Missouri will be able to receive free vasectomies amid a surge in demand following the end of Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood and Dr. Esgar Guarin, owner of a mobile vasectomy clinic, are offering 60 free vasectomies over three days in St Louis, Springfield and Joplin, Missouri, during the first week of November, according to the Associated Press.

Guarin will then take his clinic — which has been jokingly dubbed the "Nutcracker" — on the road to offer 40 more free vasectomies across several towns in Iowa. They physician will also reportedly provide discounts for the procedure at his regular clinic location in Des Moines.

The free procedures will align with World Vasectomy Day, and Guarin hopes to expand his efforts while also raising awareness for the procedure. Guarin noted that vasectomies are performed less often than tubal ligation — which is called getting "tubes tied" for women — even though it's cheaper with a shorter recovery time.

"It's a very particular moment in reproductive rights in the United States. And we need to talk about it," he told the outlet.

Dr Doug Stein, who co-founded World Vasectomy Day, told the AP that patient registrations tripled after the Supreme Court decision, adding that many patients have been under age 30. A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood also noted that its national web page has seen a 53% increase in vasectomy information searches over the last 100 days, per AP.

"I think everybody is busier since the Dobbs decision," Stein said.

Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion, many liberal states and pro-choice organizations have been putting forth efforts to protect reproductive healthcare services.

Last month, California lawmakers passed the Contraceptive Equity Act of 2022, which would go into effect in 2024 and allow men on private insurance plans to receive vasectomies at no cost other than monthly premiums.

If signed by Gov. Gavin Newson, California would be the eighth state to implement the policy, joining Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Vermont.

Months earlier, state senators also passed a law to make abortions cheaper by banning private insurance companies from charging for co-pays, deductibles and other costs.

Illinois, Oregon, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts have also banned out-of-pocket costs for abortions.