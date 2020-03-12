Cleaning Disinfectants Are Selling Out Fast — Here’s What You Can Still Buy Online

Image zoom Getty

As more information surfaces about the spread of the novel coronavirus, experts have remained consistent in their recommendations on how best to avoid the illness. Aside from thorough and frequent handwashing — or using an effective hand sanitizer — the cleaning and disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces is a proactive way to avoid its spread.

Current evidence suggests the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, may be viable for up to days at a time on a variety of surfaces, so the CDC says the best way to prevent it is by wiping down the areas you most frequently touch throughout the day, like countertops, door knobs, and light switches.

Like we’ve seen with hand sanitizers, finding an availability of CDC-approved disinfectant cleaning supplies, whether in stores or online, has become a bit of a challenge — but not if you know where to look. Most of Amazon’s array of approved disinfectants are sold out, retailers like Walmart, Target, and even Petco still have some EPA-registered cleaning supplies in stock.

If you’re still having trouble getting your hands on Lysol Wipes, you can clean with a tried-and-true diluted household bleach solution like Clorox Disinfecting Bleach. When properly diluted (follow directions on the bottle), the CDC says a household bleach is effective in killing the coronavirus. Of course, it’s important to remember household bleach should never be mixed with ammonia or other cleansers for safety reasons.

The number of people affected by the coronavirus outbreak is on the rise in the U.S., so it’s likely the availability of hand sanitizers and disinfectant cleaning supplies will continue to fluctuate as shoppers add them to their carts. As of publication time, the below EPA-approved option is still available to shop but we will continue to update the list as more become available.

