Clare Crawley Undergoes Surgery to Remove Breast Implants: 'On the Road to Healing'

The Bachelorette alum has battled health problems caused by her implants over the last few years

Clare Crawley is on the mend.

The 40-year-old Bachelorette alum shared with her followers on Saturday that she has officially undergone surgery to have her breast implants removed following numerous health problems over the last few years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!" she wrote alongside an image of herself at the hospital smiling with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

In the post, Crawley said "it wasn't an easy decision" to go through with the procedure. She thanked her friends, family and doctors for their "overwhelming support" throughout her quest for a happier and healthier life.

"Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!" Crawley added.

Hours earlier, she shared another pair of photos on her Instagram Story, writing, "I did it you guys!!!"

"I want [to] cry how amazing I feel," she added. "This has been life changing."

Crawley first opened up about her decision to remove her breast implants in a video posted to her Instagram on July 3. In the clip, she listed several concerning symptoms she had battled with for years due to breast implant illness.

"I've been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to," she said. "It's been hard, it's been frustrating and it's been scary for me to not have answers and to know something's not right."

Itchy rashes on her upper body and elevated white blood cell counts were just some of the scary symptoms Crawley had to endure for years before removing her implants. Mammograms and ultrasounds revealed sacs of fluid behind her implants as well.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," she continued. "My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It's all making sense."

Last week, Crawley said she was "very confident and happy" with her decision to proceed with removing her implants.

"Maintaining good mental health through this, that is a challenge," she said in a series of social media posts. "But staying strong knowing you're being your own advocate, I'm keeping that at the forefront."

One of Crawley's biggest confidants during this ordeal has been Dale Moss. The pair met on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette and recently celebrated their 1-year anniversary.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley attend Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Earlier this month, Crawley said that the 32-year-old model helped her realize undergoing the procedure was best for her well-being.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.' And it's the truth," she said in the July 3 video. "For so long I believed that's what it would take. To me, this is the ultimate love story. Is loving [my] body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters."

Ultimately, Crawley said she hopes her story "might help others" facing similar circumstances "feel not so alone" during their personal journey.