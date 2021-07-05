Clare Crawley said she decided to share her health journey in the hope that it will resonate with anyone else suffering from similar issues

Clare Crawley Says She Is Removing Her Breast Implants for Health Reasons: 'My Body Is Fighting'

Clare Crawley is making a big change in hopes it will improve her health.

The Bachelorette alum revealed she has plans to remove her breast implants after experiencing numerous health concerns over the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to," she said on Instagram over the weekend. "It's been hard, it's been frustrating and it's been scary for me to not have answers and to know something's not right."

Crawley said that she has privately suffered from a multitude of mystery symptoms in recent years, including an itchy rash on her upper body and elevated white blood cell count.

"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," she said. "It's so frustrating."

She said that recent mammograms and an ultrasound showed sacs of fluid behind her implants.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," she said.

"My body is fighting [my implants]," Crawley explained, noting her glands are still swollen. "My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It's all making sense."

"As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more," she added. "I love my well-being more. That's what matters."

Crawley's decision comes amid an uptick in breast implant illnesses (BII), a newly emerging syndrome that is occurring in people with implants and can cause symptoms ranging from chronic fatigue to breathing problems to depression and hair loss, among others.

Crawley also said Dale Moss helped give her the confidence she needed to take the step in removing her implants.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.' And it's the truth," she said. "For so long I believed that's what it would take. To me, this is the ultimate love story. Is loving [my] body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters."

And after keeping her health struggles private, Crawley said she decided to share her decision to remove her implants in order to help anyone else who might be suffering.

"I'm sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone," Crawley, 40, captioned her post. "I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well."

She added: "I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes and can feel like an uphill battle. This is the reality of life for so many people though! I'm just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well.❤️."

Moss, 32, who began dating Crawley after meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020 before splitting in January and getting back shortly after, praised her for her openness in the comments section.

"So proud of you for sharing this love," the model replied. "I know this wasn't easy but will help so many other women going through what you've been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way❤️."