Ciara Worked Out 3 Times a Day After Giving Birth to Daughter Sienna: 'It Was a Good Challenge'

After giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess last year, Ciara wasted no time getting back in the gym.

The singer, 32, started working out again soon after Sienna arrived in April 2017 for her mental health. But Ciara dialed it up a notch, and would go three times a day in between breastfeeding.

“It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night,” she told Cosmopolitan for their November cover.

And Ciara, who is gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, said that she works out for herself.

“It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else,” she said. “Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”

Ciara told PEOPLE in May that she was back in “pre-baby-weight territory” after gaining 65 lbs. during her pregnancy. The mom of two said that she was more motivated to drop the weight after Sienna than she was with her first child, son Future Zahir, 4.

(L-R) Sienna, Ciara, Future and Russell Wilson Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I was even more fired up about getting my post-baby weight off [this time],” she said. “It was just my own personal goal that I set for myself. It’s a whole different animal when you have two kids, and it felt really good.”

And the wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said that she developed diastatis recti, where the ab muscles separate during pregnancy, this time around, which added an extra challenge.

“I have to work even harder. That’s a bit more intense,” she said. “A lot more effort goes into it because your muscles bulge out differently, and you’re trying to reconnect the muscles and retrain them.”

But Ciara was into some new features of her post-baby body.

“I honestly like some of the hips that have come along with the post-baby weight,” she said. “I’m not trying to lose those. My husband has been showing me love on my hips, too. He likes them!”