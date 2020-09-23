Ciara Is WW's Newest Ambassador: 'One of My Ultimate Goals Is a Good Wellness Lifestyle'

Ciara — who welcomed her son Win in July — is partnering with WW as its newest global ambassador

After welcoming her children Future and Sienna, Ciara impressed fans with her determination to get back in shape.

Now, the singer, 34, is ready for the round three, just two months after welcoming her son, Win Harrison, with husband Russell Wilson.

"Life couldn't be any more hectic than it's ever been. My son is in Zoom classes, and we're creating an easy plan for my daughter as well with her education," says Ciara about her two older kids, Future, 6, and Sienna, 3. "There's so much to juggle and plan."

Though her hands are full, Ciara — who is the newest global ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers) — is taking time to care for herself as well.

"The extreme way that I would approach my eating habits [before] is just unrealistic for me. I have too much to look after, and I'm also breastfeeding," says the star, who's working with a WW coach and using the program's app. "I'm just getting started, but so far it's really fun."

As she learns more about which foods are best for her postpartum, Ciara says joining WW has helped take the pressure off — and encouraged her to take the longview in terms of her health journey.

"For me, it gives me something to look forward to and makes it fun. I tried all kinds of things, sun up to sun down, and yes some of those things have worked, but they haven't been realistic for the long term at all," she says. "What I really love about this is I'm having fun while also learning how to develop really good eating habits. One of the ultimate goals is to have a good wellness lifestyle that's going to carry me through life."

With baby Future, Ciara gained 60 lbs. Then with Sienna, "I gained 65 pounds, and I said, 'I'm not going to do that this time. I'm not going to do it,'" she says about getting pregnant with Win. "Then I gained probably 65 and some change!"

Determined to get back to her pre-baby weight, the star acknowledges it's "going to be challenging."