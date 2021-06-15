"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it's all possible!" the singer said

Ciara Is Back to Her Pre-Baby Weight: 'I'm So Proud of Myself'

Ciara is back at her pre-baby weight!

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she told her followers that she lost 39 lbs. total with the help of WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

"Goodbye to those last 10 lbs. I've been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight!" Ciara shared alongside an image of herself. "I'm so proud of myself- down 39 pounds on my @ww journey!"

"The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!" she continued. "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it's all possible! Go for it! Go get it!"

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself," the "Goodies" singer added.

In partnering with WW as a global ambassador last September, Ciara set a goal for herself to get back to her pre-baby weight after welcoming son Win Harrison, who will turn a year old in July.

"Ready to level up my plans post baby and beyond! Leading a healthier lifestyle has always been a long term goal of mine," she told fans at the time. "With my growing family and career I'm more focused on living a balanced life."

Ciara - who is also mom to daughter Sienna Princess, 4, with husband Russell Wilson and Future Zahir, 7, with ex-fiancé Future - previously told PEOPLE that she knew her body had shifted after three pregnancies, making it harder to lose weight, but she was ready for the challenge.

"Physically, your body does change. The older we get, the more our body changes. The more babies we have as women, the more our bodies change," she said in January. "But my desire to achieve my fitness and wellness goals, I feel like it's leveled up, to be honest."