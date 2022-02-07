Christopher Meloni Posts Photos from Cupping Therapy: 'Let's Get Ready for Some Organized Crime'

Christopher Meloni is serious about wellness!

On Instagram Sunday, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 60, posted photos from a recent cupping therapy session.

"Let's get ready to organize some crime #OC @nbclawandorder," Meloni wrote, posting closeups of the cupping on his back and chest. In one photo, he threw a thumbs up, and showed his back after the treatment in another.

Cupping therapy, according to Healthline, is a type of "alternative therapy" where cups are placed on the skin to create suction, which is believed to "improve the flow of energy in the body and facilitate healing." The treatment has been popular with Olympians and A-listers alike.

The actor previously played Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alongside Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson for 12 seasons until his departure in 2011. In 2021, he reprised the role for the spinoff Organized Crime, which recently wrapped its second season.

During an episode of the Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk, which aired late last month, Meloni said that he recognized it was a "unique situation" to get to play his famous character again, especially because the role is so physically demanding.

"I was like 'This is kind of a dream right now.' I didn't take it lightly," the star said.

Meloni also explained he gave his all in preparing for the role, both physically and emotionally."You jump back into the Law & Order universe especially with a character that, at least from what I can figure, was beloved and controversial and made a certain impact on the TV landscape and you're invited back 10 years after the fact — I took that very seriously," he said.

"I actually focused on the character and where he'd been, but it was the physical I thought which was equally important, because I felt as though many people would remember me/Elliot Stabler as he was 10 years prior, because that's the last time they would have seen me physically," he continued.

Though the actor knew he was going to look older, he said it was important that Elliot still be in his prime.