Christina Hall Says She Removed Her Under-Eye Filler After 'Inflammatory Reaction': 'Never Again' The HGTV star shared photos from before and after receiving treatment to remove all her under-eye filler By Vanessa Etienne Published on December 19, 2022 02:42 PM Christina Hall revealed she had her under-eye filler removed. On Saturday, the HGTV star, 39, shared the reason behind her decision on her Instagram Story, telling followers that the fillers were impacting her health. "In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time," she wrote alongside a selfie that she called "scary." Hall then included another photo of herself after she had the filler removed. "After dissolving with hyaluronidase and ultra sound frequency treatments to remove all the filler," she said. "Never again." Christina Hall Questions Whether Health Issues 'Could Be Breast Implant Related' The Christina on the Coast star later gave her Instagram followers a look into her "Self-Care Saturday." In a video, Hall is laying on a bed and listening to a meditation podcast guided by Dr. Joe Dispenza while receiving photon LED light therapy on her face. She admitted that she has felt exhausted over the past few days, in addition to dealing with several other health issues for years that she's now thinking "could be breast implant related." "Josh and I tag teaming 3 sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore," Hall captioned the clip. "Been super exhausted lately so [I'm] on a kick to get back into my body." "I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she continued, noting the "inflammatory reaction" her under-eye filler caused. Christina Haack Is Going Through 'More Procedures to Try to Get to the Bottom' of Her Health Issue "Does anyone else have any experience with this subject?" Hall asked. "I'm curious on all the ladies take on this." Hall then listed her health issues, which include: inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue, among others. She also said that she has also tested positive for antinuclear antibodies (a.k.a. the ANA test) despite being "gluten-free and mostly dairy-free." Hall said that she is "working on detoxing" and having a "positive mindset" as she concluded the post.