Christina Hall Says She Removed Her Under-Eye Filler After 'Inflammatory Reaction': 'Never Again'

The HGTV star shared photos from before and after receiving treatment to remove all her under-eye filler

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 02:42 PM
Christina Hall
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall revealed she had her under-eye filler removed.

On Saturday, the HGTV star, 39, shared the reason behind her decision on her Instagram Story, telling followers that the fillers were impacting her health.

"In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time," she wrote alongside a selfie that she called "scary."

Hall then included another photo of herself after she had the filler removed.

"After dissolving with hyaluronidase and ultra sound frequency treatments to remove all the filler," she said. "Never again."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star later gave her Instagram followers a look into her "Self-Care Saturday." In a video, Hall is laying on a bed and listening to a meditation podcast guided by Dr. Joe Dispenza while receiving photon LED light therapy on her face.

She admitted that she has felt exhausted over the past few days, in addition to dealing with several other health issues for years that she's now thinking "could be breast implant related."

"Josh and I tag teaming 3 sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore," Hall captioned the clip. "Been super exhausted lately so [I'm] on a kick to get back into my body."

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she continued, noting the "inflammatory reaction" her under-eye filler caused.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Does anyone else have any experience with this subject?" Hall asked. "I'm curious on all the ladies take on this."

Hall then listed her health issues, which include: inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue, among others.

She also said that she has also tested positive for antinuclear antibodies (a.k.a. the ANA test) despite being "gluten-free and mostly dairy-free."

Hall said that she is "working on detoxing" and having a "positive mindset" as she concluded the post.

Related Articles
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Christina Hall Questions Whether Health Issues 'Could Be Breast Implant Related'
Clea Shearer on Tamron Hall
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'
Teddie Mellencamp taken at Teddi’s house in October, 2022
After Having 12 Melanomas Removed, Teddi Mellencamp Is Cancer-Free: 'I'm So Grateful We Caught It in Time'
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick's Advice to Women After Her Breast Implant Illness and Surgery: 'Get Them Removed'
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Transferred to Palliative Care in Sao Paulo amid Colon Cancer Battle: Report
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma
al-roker
Al Roker Sends Gratitude for Fan Support as He Remains in Hospital: 'He's in Very Good Care'
Heba Salama
'Biggest Loser's Heba Salama Opens Up About Life After the Show — and Testing Positive for BRCA2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Discusses Her Acting Future After MS Diagnosis: 'I'm So New in This Right Now'
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Significant Health Problems: 'The Wheels Came Off'
Christina & Tarek El Moussa of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” new North American brand attend the TREND Group and Granite Transformations global rebranding and “Immense” product collection launch event at Temple House on March 12, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Relationship Timeline
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Professional race car driver Danica Patrick at the BODY at ESPYS Event on July 12th at Avalon Hollywood. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ESPN)
Danica Patrick Says 'The Heal Is Real' One Week After Having Her Breast Implants Removed
30-Year-Old Learned She Had Stage 4 Cancer After Being Denied a Mammogram: ‘I Was Told I Was Too Young for Cancer’
Woman Was Denied a Mammogram at Age 30 — but Ended Up with Stage 4 Breast Cancer: 'I Was Failed by the System'
Holly Jordan NICU
A Tragedy in the Kennedy Family Saved My Preemie — and I Got the Chance to Thank Them
McKenzie Westmore Shares Transformation Photos After Her Face Lift with Dr. Nassif
McKenzie Westmore Shares Facelift Transformation Photos Following Painful Journey with Fillers