Christina Hall Says She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning 'Likely from All the Gross Houses' and 'Bad Flips'

Christina Hall is getting closer to the root of her health problems.

On Thursday, the Flip or Flop alum, 39, revealed through a series of posts on her Instagram Story that she underwent quantum biofeedback machine testing. According to Hall, the results showed she has "mercury and lead poisoning" as well as "small intestine bacteria overgrowth."

"Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (all the bad flips)," she added.

The HGTV star explained that the test was conducted in an alternative medicine center in California that uses the machine to reveal "anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body's electric reactivity patterns."

The Mayo Clinic explains that the machine can also help someone make subtle changes in their body that can help eliminate the need for medication and improve a health condition or physical performance. The clinic advises that the first step in treating lead poisoning is to remove the source of the contamination.

Hall shared that she would tackle the issue through "detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs" and wait to see how she feels before moving on to issues that may possibly be related to her breast implants.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, she explained: "Been super exhausted lately so [I'm] on a kick to get back into my body."

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she continued, adding that she dissolved all her under-eye filler because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

"Does anyone else have any experience with this subject?" Hall asked. "I'm curious on all the ladies take on this."

She then shared that she's faced health issues that include inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue, among others.