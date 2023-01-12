Christina Hall Says She Has Scheduled 'Appointments About Getting My Breast Implants Removed'

The HGTV star discussed the number of ways she’s focusing on her health after dealing with several illnesses

Published on January 12, 2023 11:19 AM
Christina Hall
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall is feeling "75 percent better" after her latest health treatments.

The HGTV star, 39, recently spoke to E! News about the steps she's taking to make sure she's healthy after dealing with a few illnesses.

"I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean," she told the outlet. "I'm doing supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs."

After dealing with "mercury and lead poisoning" as well as "small intestine bacteria overgrowth" last month, Hall revealed that the next step in getting her health back on track is getting her breast implants removed, which she's discussed interest in before.

"I have a couple of appointments about getting my implants removed," she said.

Last month, Hall questioned whether her breast implants could be affecting her health after feeling exhausted recently, in addition to dealing with several other health issues.

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she said in a "Self-Care Saturday" Instagram post, adding that she dissolved all her under-eye filler because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

The Christina on the Coast star then listed her health issues, which include: inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue, among others.

She also said that she has also tested positive for antinuclear antibodies (a.k.a. the ANA test) despite being "gluten-free and mostly dairy-free."

Hall said that she is "working on detoxing" and having a "positive mindset" as she concluded the post.

The Flip or Flop alum has been open about her health issues over the years. She spoke to PEOPLE last year about undergoing an endoscopy after suffering from "extreme stomach pain" on and off since 2016.

"So far my results have come back good. Doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it," Hall said. "For now, I am continuing to eat healthy and stay active.

In a post revealing the endoscopy on Instagram, she told her followers that "anxiety can cause major flare-ups and my biggest thing I've notice[d] being affected is my digestion/gut health."

Hall added: "I've talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body."

