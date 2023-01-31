Christina Hall Reveals She Has 'Abnormal' Gut Bacteria, Starting a Parasite Cleanse: 'It's Pretty Brutal'

The Flip or Flop alum candidly spoke about trying to improve her gut health

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on January 31, 2023 04:23 PM
Christina Hall
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall hopes a cleanse will help her body rebalance.

On Monday, the Flip or Flop alum, 39, shared an update on her Instagram Story, telling followers that she learned she has "an abnormal amount of gut bacteria."

"I did an expensive, super extensive panel and I got all my results back," she explained. "It tests for like 100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias, and my highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, which is like SIBO [small intestine bacteria overgrowth] and also parasites. So those are my biggest conditions."

"I have a little bit of heavy metals going on too, so I'm on a cleanse and a parasite cleanse," the HGTV star continued. "I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It's pretty brutal but I'm hoping at the end I feel good."

Hall then shared links to the lab testing center and the detox she's been doing, which she assures she can "definitely feel it working."

Last month, Hall also revealed through a series of posts on her Instagram Story that she underwent quantum biofeedback machine testing. According to Hall, the results showed she has "mercury and lead poisoning."

"Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (all the bad flips)," she said at the time.

Hall explained that the test was conducted in an alternative medicine center in California that uses the machine to reveal "anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body's electric reactivity patterns."

The Mayo Clinic explains that the machine can also help someone make subtle changes in their body that can help eliminate the need for medication and improve a health condition or physical performance. The clinic advises that the first step in treating lead poisoning is to remove the source of the contamination.

Hall shared that she would tackle the issue through "detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs" and wait to see how she feels before moving on to issues that may possibly be related to her breast implants.

