Christina Hall Questions Whether Health Issues 'Could Be Breast Implant Related'

In a "Self-Care Saturday" Instagram post, Christina Hall said she dissolved all her under-eye filler because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 18, 2022 08:36 AM
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Christina Hall is questioning whether her breast implants could be affecting her health.

The HGTV star, 39, explained in a "Self-Care Saturday" Instagram post on Saturday that she has felt exhausted over the past few days, in addition to dealing with several other health issues for years that she's now thinking "could be breast implant related."

In the video she posted, Hall is seen laying on a bed and listening to a meditation podcast guided by Dr. Joe Dispenza while receiving photon LED light therapy on her face.

"Josh and I tag teaming 3 sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore," Hall started in the caption. "Been super exhausted lately so [I'm] on a kick to get back into my body."

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she continued, adding that she dissolved all her under-eye filler because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/. Christina Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall/Instagram

"Does anyone else have any experience with this subject?" Hall asked. "I'm curious on all the ladies take on this."

The Christina on the Coast star then listed her health issues, which include: inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue, among others.

She also said that she has also tested positive for antinuclear antibodies (a.k.a. the ANA test) despite being "gluten-free and mostly dairy-free."

Hall said that she is "working on detoxing" and having a "positive mindset" as she concluded the post.

The Flip or Flop alum has been open about her health issues over the years. She spoke to PEOPLE last year about undergoing an endoscopy after suffering from "extreme stomach pain" on and off since 2016.

"So far my results have come back good. Doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it," Hall said. "For now, I am continuing to eat healthy and stay active.

In a post revealing the endoscopy on Instagram, she told her followers that "anxiety can cause major flare-ups and my biggest thing I've notice[d] being affected is my digestion/gut health."

Hall added: "I've talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body."

