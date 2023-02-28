Christina Hall Documents EBO2 Treatment After Recently Learning She Has 'Abnormal' Gut Bacteria

Christina Hall is continuing her efforts to improve her health after learning last month that she has an "abnormal" amount of gut bacteria.

On Monday, the Flip or Flop alum, 39, posted a series of Instagram Stories documenting her experience getting an EBO2 treatment, which targets chronic inflammation and removes excess cholesterol and fat, heavy metals, mold, toxins, and inflammatory proteins that can lead to autoimmune disorders, from the blood.

"I was a little afraid to try it. But I felt fine during treatment and I feel good hours later," Hall said while at WAM, a California-based regenerative medicine facility. "My first time trying EBO2. I'll let you know how I feel in a few days!"

According to WAM's website, EBO2 treatment involves removing blood from the body in order to undergo a process called photobiomodulation. During photobiomodulation, blood is oxygenated, ozonated and treated with UV light. After the blood is filtered and treated, it's then returned back to the body.

"The blood going out was dark and had inflammation and a high level of lipids aka fat…I eat super clean so this is likely due to my liver and kidneys needing a detox," Hall explained, showing a before and after of the treatment while hooked up to an IV. "My blood coming back in after being filtered + oxygenated & ozonated = bright red."

Last month, the HGTV star told her social media followers that she learned she has "an abnormal amount of gut bacteria" and would be doing a cleanse to hopefully rebalance her body.

"I did an expensive, super extensive panel and I got all my results back," she explained at the time. "It tests for like 100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias, and my highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, which is like SIBO [small intestine bacteria overgrowth] and also parasites. So those are my biggest conditions."

"I have a little bit of heavy metals going on too, so I'm on a cleanse and a parasite cleanse," she continued. "I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It's pretty brutal but I'm hoping at the end I feel good."

Hall then shared links to the lab testing center and the detox she's been doing, which she assured she can "definitely feel it working."

In December, Hall also revealed through a series of posts on her Instagram Story that she underwent quantum biofeedback machine testing. According to Hall, the results showed she has "mercury and lead poisoning."

"Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (all the bad flips)," she said at the time.

Hall explained that the test was conducted in an alternative medicine center in California that uses the machine to reveal "anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body's electric reactivity patterns."

The Mayo Clinic explains that the machine can also help someone make subtle changes in their body that can help eliminate the need for medication and improve a health condition or physical performance. The clinic advises that the first step in treating lead poisoning is to remove the source of the contamination.

Hall shared that she would tackle the issue through "detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs" and wait to see how she feels before moving on to issues that may possibly be related to her breast implants.