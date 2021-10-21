Christina Haack Says She Suffers from 'Extreme Stomach Pain' and Recently Had an Endoscopy

Christina Haack is focusing on her health.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, revealed in a candid Instagram post on Thursday that she recently underwent an endoscopy — a medical procedure to examine the digestive tract — after dealing with "extreme stomach pain" on and off for several years.

"I've suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain," she wrote. "It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer."

"I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back…😖," Haack wrote.

Christina Haack attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The Flip or Flop co-host, who was previously diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, went on to explain that with an autoimmune disorder, "anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice being affected is my digestion / gut health."

"Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation," Haack wrote, adding adding that she's since "finally found the right doctor" to treat her symptoms and underwent a full endoscopy and gastrointestinal testing last week for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).

According to the Mayo Clinic, SIBO occurs when the passing of food is slowed down in the digestive tract, causing an abnormal increase of bacterial population in the small intestine.

Haack said in her post that she's now "just praying everything comes back ok and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that's damaging my GI tract."

"I've talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body," she added.

"Focusing on getting back to taking care of myself, mind, body and spirit. And my favorite things in life like quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man ❤️," Haack wrote, referencing her fiancé Joshua Hall.

In the comments section, Hall — who made his Instagram account visible to the public this week — had nothing but support for Haack.

"You're a tough woman and I'm lucky to call you mine. You know I've always got you and will take care of you with the best of care!" the Austin-based realtor wrote, prompting Haack to reply, "love you baby - ♾ - this life and eternity."

Christina Haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack previously opened up about her health struggles to PEOPLE, sharing in 2020 that she "didn't feel great" five years prior.

"I'd have brain fog or constantly feel like I was in fight-or-flight mode, but I just thought, 'Well, I'm stressed, so this is how I should feel,' " she recalled.