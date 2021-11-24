Christina Haack Is Going Through 'More Procedures to Try to Get to the Bottom' of Her Health Issue

As Christina Haack tries to improve her health, she's staying positive.

The HGTV star, 38, underwent an endoscopy last month after suffering from "extreme stomach pain" for years.

Now, Haack says she still doesn't have an answer for her stomach troubles, but she's working to "get to the bottom of it."

"So far my results have come back good. Doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it," she tells PEOPLE. "For now, I am continuing to eat healthy and stay active."

Haack first told her followers she'd been struggling with stomach issues in October, revealing on Instagram, "I've suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain. It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer."

She added, "I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back…😖."

Haack, who has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto's disease, told her followers, "anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice[d] being affected is my digestion / gut health."

After she found "the right doctor," Haack said she underwent a full endoscopy, plus gastrointestinal testing for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO, a condition in which excess bacteria can "cause diarrhea and may cause weight loss and malnutrition," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Haack shared at the time that she was "just praying everything comes back ok and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that's damaging my GI tract," adding, "I've talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body."

Haack, who is engaged to realtor Josh Hall, said her fiancé has been helping her through her health troubles. The Christina on the Coast star called Hall "the best partner" after he made a midnight trip to get her stomach medicine earlier this month.