Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate got emotional upon receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress, 50 — who made her first public appearance Monday following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 — attended the ceremony in Hollywood, which celebrated her accomplishments throughout her career in the entertainment industry.

Accepting the honor with former costars from the Fox sitcom series Married with Children by her side, including Katey Sagal and David Faustino, Applegate was also joined by Selma Blair, as well as her Dead to Me costar, Linda Cardellini.

The Bad Moms star stood before a podium to deliver remarks after a presenter at the ceremony declared Nov. 14 as "Christina Applegate Day" in Hollywood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

VALERIE MACON/getty

Beginning her speech by joking that Sagal, 68 — who stood behind her to provide physical and moral support — was there to "steal the thunder," Applegate then reflected on her life journey since she was a little kid.

"I've had a really interesting life, but the life started as a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater. And looking at these things [the stars] and going, 'Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I effing want one,' " she said.

"And I was five years old, so this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine," Applegate added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Then, noting how she couldn't "stand for too long," Applegate told those in attendance at the ceremony that she was "going to thank the people I really need to thank."

"First of all, [thank you] to my family, who have spoken here today," she said, referring to Sagal, Faustino, 48, Cardellini, 47, and Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman.

Calling Sagal and Faustino "my people" and "my loves," Applegate told the duo, "You are my everything. I love that I started with you two and ended with you two."

Phillip Faraone/Getty

While expressing her gratitude to her team that she has been working with for over 2 decades, Applegate joked, "My mom used to say changing agents is like changing deck chairs on the Titanic. I've stuck with mine, so I guess we're going down all together."

"I don't say that I have friends, I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them, I don't know what I would do," she added.

Applegate later became visibly more emotional while thanking her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.

"And lastly, the most important person in this world is my daughter," she said. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."

Applegate then made a brief comment about her MS diagnosis, quipping, "Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that."

"Thank you so much, this is an incredible honor," Applegate concluded.

RELATED: Christina Applegate Reveals 'Fancy' Cane Options as She Preps for First Event Since MS Diagnosis

Applegate has faced health concerns in the past, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 followed by a double mastectomy, getting her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2017, having surgery-induced menopause in 2018, and experiencing struggles with insomnia.

She was diagnosed with MS while filming the third season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me last year.