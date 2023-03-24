Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens for Calling SKIMS Ad with Wheelchair Model 'Ridiculous'

Christina Applegate is defending brands for featuring people with disabilities after Candace Owens questioned Kim Kardashian's SKIMS for showcasing such individuals in its ads.

On a Feb. 28 episode of her Daily Wire podcast, Owens, 33, focused a segment on one of Kardashian's SKIMS campaigns that features a model in a wheelchair wearing the brand's products.

"I don't really understand how far we're going to take this inclusivity thing, I really don't get it, and if I am wrong educate me," Owens said on her podcast, then asking "why this needs to be done."

"Look, I assume that people who're in wheelchairs also have to buy bras, have to buy underwear, I just assume that is a thing. I didn't know that we needed to see that in our face," Owens continued. "I didn't know that now we're going to have to look forward to campaigns where women that are in wheelchairs are now wearing bras and underwear because we as a society cannot get to the bottom of our ridiculousness."

A representative for Owens did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Applegate, 51, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, responded to Owens' comments in a set of tweets on Thursday.

"Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help," she said in a first post. "It's f------ gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us [too] #youshouldknowbetter."

The Dead to Me actress went on to discuss her own experience with having to dress up for events and advocated for "accessibility clothing."

"Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f------ hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!!," she wrote. "So I'm excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake [up]."

Applegate then said in a follow-up tweet that if Owens wanted to "get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled," she would welcome the call and not approach her with "anger," but with "love" because Owens "needs to hear that."

In a final message, Applegate shared a photo of a model wearing SKIMS attire and thanked the brand for "showing how beautiful the disabled community is" and for creating an "adaptive line for those of us with mobility issues."

Applegate has been candid about the changes she's gone through over the past year dealing with MS, and spoke about stepping out for the first time since her diagnosis at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in a November interview with The New York Times.

"This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can't walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that," she told the publication. "If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, 'Ooh, look at the cripple,' that's not up to me. I'm sure that people are going to be, like, 'I can't get past it.' "

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress shared that she uses humor to make people feel more comfortable when they're around her.

"My humor shield keeps me okay, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," Applegate said. "I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me."

"You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable," she added. "That we can laugh about it."