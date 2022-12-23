Christina Applegate Says Her 'Humor Shield Keeps Me OK' Following 'Incredibly Hard' MS Diagnosis

The actress also joked that she wrote a dark-humored Christmas song called "Disabey Baby"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 23, 2022 07:00 PM
Christina Applegate
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

Christina Applegate admits she's been leaning into her comedic chops more often lately.

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me actress, 51, got candid about using humor to make people feel more comfortable when they're around her following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

"My humor shield keeps me OK, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," Applegate said. "I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me."

"You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable," she added. "That we can laugh about it."

She even joked to host Kelly Clarkson, 40, that she wrote a holiday song called "Disabey Baby" and gave the audience a preview. "Hurry down the chimney tonight… I can't 'cause my wheelchair won't fit down it," she sang.

Applegate — who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 while filming the third season of her Netflix show Dead to Me — explained to Clarkson that returning to the show gave her an outlet to express her emotions.

"To be honest, being diagnosed with MS last year and what happened to my body, to my mind, to my spirit, to my everything, of course, I didn't want to be around anyone or talk about it, but I had to go to work," she said, adding that things have been "incredibly hard" following her diagnosis.

She told Clarkson that she often uses her job as an actress to distract her from real-life problems she has faced, including breakups, trauma and even breast cancer, and shooting the show was no different.

"The beauty of Dead to Me is that it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it, where I didn't have to be on all the time, and I didn't have to make all the jokes, and I could fall apart in a scene," Applegate explained. "And it was, like, me. It was my soul actually falling apart, unfortunately, in front of the world, but it was cathartic in a beautiful way."


RELATED VIDEO: Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis

Applegate made her first public appearance since her MS diagnosis at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where she received a coveted star for her acting work.

The actress noted during her speech that she wasn't able to stand for long due to her condition and even teased, "Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that."

But she teared up discussing what the honor meant to her and the significance of the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've had a really interesting life, but the life started as a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater. And looking at these things [the stars] and going, 'Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I effing want one,' " she said.

"And I was 5 years old, so this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine," Applegate added.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Says Filming 'Dead to Me' Let Her Grieve MS Diagnosis: 'I Could Fall Apart'
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate at the star ceremony where Christina Applegate is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Flashes 'F U MS' Mani at Walk of Fame Ceremony — Plus, Why She Ditched Her Shoes
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini attend FYC Netflix Event Rebels And Rule Breakers at Netflix FYSEE
Linda Cardellini Talks Christina Applegate's MS Diagnosis and Their Show 'Dead to Me' 's 'Emotional' End
Jewel Kelly Clarkson single moms
Kelly Clarkson and Jewel Bond Over Solo Holidays as Single Moms: 'It's Weird'
Selma Blair Says She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other After MS Diagnoses: She’s ‘a Strong One’
Selma Blair Says She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other After Both Were Diagnosed with MS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Reveals 'Fancy' Cane Options as She Preps for First Event Since MS Diagnosis
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick Calls Making 'Alice, Darling' a 'Cathartic' Post-Breakup Experience
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Reflects on her Battle with MS: 'I Needed to Process My Loss of My Life'
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Relationship Timeline
Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) ; Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Christina Applegate Sends Love to Selena Gomez: 'From One Immunocompromised to Another'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Discusses Her Acting Future After MS Diagnosis: 'I'm So New in This Right Now'
Christina Applegate and bassist Martyn LeNoble attend the 5th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala presented By The Dizzy Feet Foundation at Club Nokia on August 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Christina Applegate's Husband? All About Martyn LeNoble
Selena Gomez drying her hair in public bathroom
Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
Selma Blair
Selma Blair 'So Proud' of Her Strength in 'DWTS' Performance amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey