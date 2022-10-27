Christina Applegate is getting fancy.

The Dead to Me star, 50, who revealed she had multiple sclerosis in August 2021, gave her 1.5 million Twitter followers a sneak peek Thursday the selection of canes she might use has an appearance coming up in the near future.

She posted a photo of five "fancy" canes, writing: "I have a very important ceremony coming up.

"This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS," Applegate continued. "Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

After a follower suggested Applegate try activator canes, which were designed by an occupational therapist for rehab and long-term use, the actress noted that she has one and loves it, but that she wanted something else for the event.

Christina Applegate canes. christina applegate/Twitter

"The activator is what I use daily," Applegate wrote. "Love mine. But these events I wanted fancy I guess. My activator has stickers that say FUMS [F— you MS] so wasn't sure if that was appropriate haha"

When the Emmy Award-winning Applegate turned 50 last November, she shared an encouraging message for her followers. "Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she wrote.

"Sending so much love to all of you this day," Applegate continued. "Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try."

She previously revealed her diagnosis on Twitter last August, a few months after she was diagnosed. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate wrote at the time. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

Applegate has since been met with love and support from friends and fans alike. Selma Blair, with whom she starred alongside Cameron Diaz in the 2002 romantic comedy The Sweetest Thing, offered her support in the replies. Blair, 50, has been open about her own struggle with MS.

"Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love," Blair wrote, to which Applegate responded: "Love you sister. Our kids are so weird."