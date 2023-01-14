Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'

Christina Applegate's red carpet walk at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards will be a special one.

The Dead to Me star, 51, who is nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the awards ceremony, shared that Sunday's show will be the first she's attended since she revealed in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS," Applegate wrote on Twitter. "NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me."

She added in another tweet a day prior: "Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I've had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside."

This year marks Applegate's third Critics' Choice Award nomination and her third time being nominated for her performance as Jen Harding in Dead to Me.

The Netflix series follows the dysfunctional friendship that blossoms between Jen, a widowed real estate agent, and Judy (Linda Cardellini), the eccentric woman she meets in a grief support group. After premiering in 2019, the show returned for its third and final season last year, following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardellini, 47, praised her costar as she spoke to PEOPLE on the red carpet of the season 3 premiere in November, noting that it was Applegate's decision to continue working through her diagnosis, even though she "had every right" not to.

"All of us were okay if she didn't want to come back [but] she chose to come back, and I think that's who she is: She wanted to finish it," said Cardellini. "So I just wanted to be there with her to finish it and for us to both be able to lean on each other in anything that we needed."

Applegate has not let her diagnosis keep her from getting back out there. In October, she shared a photo of some "fancy" walking stick options for her first event since MS, writing that the objects "are now part of my new normal."

The Married... with Children alum was later honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November. Although she noted that she couldn't "stand for too long," Applegate made light of her diagnosis in her heartfelt speech.

"Oh, by the way, I have a disease," Applegate quipped. "Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that."

Applegate has faced other health concerns in the past, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 followed by a double mastectomy, getting her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed due to the BRCA1 gene mutation in 2017, having surgery-induced menopause in 2018, and experiencing struggles with insomnia.

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, with comedian Chelsea Handler hosting the ceremony live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Eastern time.