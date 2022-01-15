Christina Applegate Shares Her 2022 Goal: 'Cure for MS'

Christina Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis — a disease that affects the central nervous system and does not have a cure — in August 2021

Christina Applegate is setting her sights on a cure for multiple sclerosis this year.

The Dead to Me star, 50, shared her goal for 2022 on Twitter Friday during an impromptu Q&A with her followers.

"My daughter just kicked me out because my breathing was annoying. Sooo. I'm bored. Any questions?" Applegate tweeted.

When a fan replied, "do you have any goals for 2022?," Applegate — who was diagnosed with MS last year — wrote back, "Cure for MS maybe?????"

"There's no cure for multiple sclerosis," the Mayo Clinic says of the central nervous system disease. "However, treatments can help speed recovery from attacks, modify the course of the disease and manage symptoms."

Applegate came forward with her MS diagnosis in August 2021. She shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."

"It's been a tough road," she continued. "But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

In a follow-up tweet, Applegate added, "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

Applegate has been open about her health battles throughout the years, including a 2008 breast cancer diagnosis. She later had a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2017. In 2018, she underwent surgery-induced menopause. Applegate has also been vocal about her struggles with insomnia.

The actress told PEOPLE in 2018 that she uses her fame to help others feel less alone with their own health issues.

"If you do have a voice to do it, which we [as actors] are fortunate to have this platform to be like, 'I am just like you, I can't sleep, I feel like crap a lot of the time because of this, but I want you to feel okay with it and not feel shame about it and get information about it so that you can have a better quality of life,'" she said. "And same goes for my battle with cancer."

In November 2021, Applegate celebrated her 50th birthday, which fell on Thanksgiving. She wrote at the time, "Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one."