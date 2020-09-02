“I know some people are going to think that all of this is a bit out there, but let me tell you, it works,” the HGTV star said in this new clip from her show Christina on the Coast

Christina Anstead Gets Her Friend into Acupuncture, Which She Credits for Her Third Pregnancy

Christina Anstead is a big fan of acupuncture — and she’s hoping to convert a friend to the practice.

In a new clip from her show Christina on the Coast, Anstead, 37, convinces her publicist and best friend Cassie Zebisch to give acupuncture a try with the help of her acupuncturist, Sheila Campbell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I know some people are going to think that all of this is a bit out there, but let me tell you, it works, you just have to be open to it,” Anstead says in the clip, from Thursday’s episode.

“When I first worked with Sheila, I told her I was having a lot of trouble getting pregnant, and then I had polycystic ovaries, and Sheila told me she could get me pregnant, and six days later I conceived Hudson,” Anstead says.

The mom to Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5, previously told PEOPLE that before Hudson, she “didn’t think I could get pregnant anymore” because of her polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a hormone disorder. While Taylor was conceived naturally with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa, Brayden arrived after two failed rounds of IVF and a miscarriage. Anstead said that she doesn’t know if acupuncture truly was the solution, but said that she finds the practice’s stress-reducing effects “fascinating.”

Zebisch needs a bit of convincing to try acupuncture, and is horrified by the needles at first, but Anstead and Campbell persuade her to start with just two points in her ears.

“It’s going to reset your brain, and balance the left and the right hemispheres of your brain,” Campbell explains.

Anstead, meanwhile, has no problem with the needles — Campbell says that at her last appointment, she had 20 to 30 in at once. In solidarity with Zebisch, though, Anstead starts with just two in her ears as well.

“I can tell that Cassie is a little bit nervous about all of this, but once she feels the results she’ll be 100 percent in,” Anstead says.

And she’s right — within a few minutes, Zebisch is relaxed and quiet.

“So how does that feel? Can you feel the difference with just two needles?” Campbell asks Zebisch, who responds with a barely audible “mmm-hmm.”

“She’s gone,” Campbell says.