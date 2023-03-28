Christina Aguilera Promotes Sexual Wellness: 'There's 4 Different Places I Can Orgasm from Around My Vagina'

The "Beautiful" singer is creating an open dialogue about sexual wellness through her work as co-founder and chief brand ambassador for Playground

Published on March 28, 2023 03:25 PM
Christina Aguilera Says There’s ‘Four Different Places That I Can Orgasm from Around My Vagina’: ‘That’s the Truth
Photo: Playground

Christina Aguilera is owning her sexual wellness and she wants to empower women to do the same.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her new role as co-founder and chief brand ambassador for sexual wellness brand Playground, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about breaking the stigma around sexual health — and how she prioritizes it in her day-to-day life.

"This is a very natural progression for me personally," Aguilera, 42, tells PEOPLE. "[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different."

"I've gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older," Aguilera says. "And that's something that I've really noticed. There's four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth."

The singer says she prioritizes her sex life for her overall well-being: "Even if you don't have a partner, you can have your own date night with yourself, so I kind of love that about it. We travel. We don't always have access to other people."

"Get to know yourself early so that you can lead a more pleasurable life," she concludes.

For the "Fighter" singer, joining the Playground team was about creating a safe space for women because "vaginas are the epicenter of our wellbeing."

Christina Aguilera Says There’s ‘Four Different Places That I Can Orgasm from Around My Vagina’: ‘That’s the Truth
Playground. Playground

"It's very interesting because when you break it down, we don't think twice about going into a store and buying something for our face, moisturizer, a product for our hair. But we don't really give the time and attention that is valid for our vaginas when they need extra love and care too."

Playground makes intimacy products that improve women's sexual pleasure and health through FDA-approved personal lubricant that comes in four unique flavors: Love Sesh, After Hours, Mini Escape and Date Night (Aguilera's favorite).

"It was important when I got to finally have the freedom for what I wanted to do and the music that I wanted to make, I always wanted to make a message that was authentic to me, that we are the deciders of how we want to own our bodies and this space for ourselves."

