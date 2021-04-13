Christina Aguilera Says She 'Hated Being Super Skinny': 'I Remember Feeling So Insecure'

"I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself," the singer says in a cover story for Health

Christina Aguilera loves her curves!

In a new cover story for Health, the "Fall in Line" singer, 40, reflected on how she felt "so insecure" about her body until she "started filling out a little bit" as she got older.

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves," she told Health. "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves."

"I appreciated having a booty. I've always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!" she continued. "I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."

As the star has gotten older, she has learned to fully appreciate her body.

"I would never want to relive my 20s — you're so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it," she said.

Christina Aguilera Health cover Image zoom Christina Aguilera for Health, on sale April 17th | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHED BY COLIENA RENTMEESTER

As for how she thinks about beauty, Aguilera explained that it's all about self-acceptance and "owning" yourself.

"Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about," she said. "As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that's what's ultimately most rewarding — being able to feel really good about who's staring back at you in the mirror, because you're owning all of it."

