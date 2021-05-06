Christie Brinkley Says ‘It Was Really Depressing’ to Need a Hip Replacement

The 67-year-old supermodel was having health problems, and “started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is how you get old’ ”

When Christie Brinkley started to feel her body wearing down over the last year, she had to face her fears and address lingering issues — even if it meant going in for surgery.

In January, the supermodel shared that she underwent a hip replacement to fix an injury from 26 years earlier, when she was in a backcountry skiing helicopter crash.

"The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year," Brinkley, 67, explained in an Instagram post, adding that she was told 12 years ago her hip needed to be replaced, but the idea was too "daunting" at the time.

And speaking with Dr. Mehmet Oz on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show airing Friday, Brinkley said she decided to move forward with the surgery after recognizing that it was holding her back.

"I started feeling like, "Oh my gosh, this is how you get old,' " the mom of three said.

Brinkley's hip wasn't the only issue — she was also having shoulder problems — but a hip replacement seemed like a good first step.

"It was really depressing so I thought, you know what, I'm going to start to whittle away at it. I'm going to do whatever it takes," she told Oz. "I'm going to start to whittle away at this and I thought the hip is what scares me the most. Let me check in on the hip."

In a post celebrating her 67th birthday earlier this year, Brinkley said that decision to replace her hip made a huge difference.

"I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 25. "I am getting stronger every day, and I like think I'm ready for anything...a hike, swim dive, paddle, ride, ski and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off!"

And speaking with Oz, Brinkley encouraged anyone who is also putting off medical care to just go for it.