Christie Brinkley ‘Put on a Couple Pounds’ During Quarantine: ‘I’m Determined to Get Back’
The supermodel said that her houseful of guests — including kids Sailor, Alexa and Jack, plus their significant others — are working out together
No one is immune to the quarantine weight gain — even supermodels like Christie Brinkley.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 66, said that she’s “put on a couple pounds” while isolating at her Hamptons home.
“I did put on a couple pounds,” she told Extra, but added that she’s working on losing the weight with the help of her quarantine buddies — daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, son Jack Brinkley-Cook, and all of their partners — Alexa’s fiancé Ryan Gleason, Sailor’s boyfriend Ben Sonse and Jack’s girlfriend, fellow SI Swimsuit model Nina Agdal.
“I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom, [and] getting out and gardening is a lot of work,” Brinkley said. “We’ll take the boat to a deserted beach and we’ll do speed walks or running … I’m determined to get back to my fighting shape.”
She said that overall, the household is “doing very well” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We count our blessings,” she said. “We’re healthy and that’s what’s the most important, and then we’re together and that’s wonderful.”
Brinkley also talked about Sailor’s reveal at the end of May that she has been struggling with “body dysmorphia” and “leftover eating disorder tendencies.” Sailor had said that she was often compared to Brinkley, which damaged her self-esteem, but she hid much of that pain from her mom.
Brinkley told Extra that Sailor is now in a better place.
“I know she’s always had … body image issues,” Brinkley said. “I know that she loves food … She wanted to find that balance. She didn’t want to live a life of dieting … It was important to find a place where you want to fuel your body with really good things.”