Christie Brinkley ‘Put on a Couple Pounds’ During Quarantine: ‘I’m Determined to Get Back’

No one is immune to the quarantine weight gain — even supermodels like Christie Brinkley.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 66, said that she’s “put on a couple pounds” while isolating at her Hamptons home.

“I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom, [and] getting out and gardening is a lot of work,” Brinkley said. “We’ll take the boat to a deserted beach and we’ll do speed walks or running … I’m determined to get back to my fighting shape.”

She said that overall, the household is “doing very well” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We count our blessings,” she said. “We’re healthy and that’s what’s the most important, and then we’re together and that’s wonderful.”

Brinkley also talked about Sailor’s reveal at the end of May that she has been struggling with “body dysmorphia” and “leftover eating disorder tendencies.” Sailor had said that she was often compared to Brinkley, which damaged her self-esteem, but she hid much of that pain from her mom.

Brinkley told Extra that Sailor is now in a better place.