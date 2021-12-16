The supermodel said the procedure, to fix her case of acute angle closure glaucoma, is "not as gruesome as it sounds"

Christie Brinkley Had a Hole Drilled in Her Eye to Fix Vision Problem: 'Get Them Checked!'

Christie Brinkley just had a hole drilled in her eye — and lived to tell the tale!

The 67-year-old supermodel shared on Instagram that she underwent the scary-sounding procedure after she was diagnosed with acute angle closure glaucoma, a serious condition where fluid pressure suddenly builds up in the eye.

"I just discovered that I have something called acute angle closure," Brinkley explained on Wednesday. "I only found out because I included an eye exam as part of my yearly physical checkup and my brilliant ophthalmologist spotted this problem."

The condition can pop up rapidly and often is accompanied by severe eye pain, headache and blurred vision.

"They can fix it by brace yourselves, drilling a hole thru your eye!" Brinkley said. "It's not as gruesome as it sounds. In fact I just had it done in this photo, piece of cake."

The mom of three said that it was good her doctor was able to catch the condition quickly.

"If left untreated it could have resulted in vision loss…So I'm very grateful! Thank you Dr. Coles!" Brinkley said.

"And friends keep your eye on your precious eyes! 👁👀Get them checked!" she added.

2021 has been a year of health issues for Brinkley, between her eye condition and the hip replacement surgery she underwent in January. She opted for the surgery after struggling with a lingering injury from 26 years earlier, when she was in a backcountry skiing helicopter crash.

"The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year," Brinkley explained in an Instagram post in January. She was originally told to undergo a hip replacement in 2009, but said that the idea was too "daunting" at the time.

As Brinkley continued to struggle with the pain, though, she "started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, this is how you get old,' " she told Dr. Mehmet Oz on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show in February.

And the surgery made a huge difference, Brinkley wrote on Instagram, and allowed her to "move my body again.