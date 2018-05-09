Christie Brinkley Cheerfully Responds to Commenter Who Says She 'Looks Old Now'

Christie Brinkley is clearly a (wine)-glass-half-full kind of woman.

The supermodel received a negative comment on social media — like so many celebrities do — but found a way to positively spin the insult.

“She looks old now but still pretty!” wrote the Instagram commenter.

In her response, Brinkley, 64, refers to how wine gets better with age: “Hey looking old is a compliment in ‘wine speak’ so thanks!”

The author of Timeless Beauty takes pride in feeling youthful and made a stunning return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2017, flanked by daughters Alexia Ray Joel, 32, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19.

“In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” Brinkley told PEOPLE after the photo shoot. “Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

And in February, Brinkley said that age discrimination is particularly bad in the modeling world.

“I have to constantly be reminding people that my age group matters, that we are relevant, and that we want to be represented,” she said. “As an older woman in modeling, I think there is a little bit of a ‘maybe we can get her at less of a price because she’s an older model.’ But I’d like to remind everybody that we are 100 percent as relevant as anyone else.”

Brinkley has long said that she’s maintained her youthful glow thanks to an intense exercise routine, vegetarian diet and extensive skincare regimen. But she recently started undergoing a few non-invasive anti-aging procedures: the injectable Xeomin for her frown lines and the skin-lifting Ultherapy for her neck and décolletage.

Although Brinkley’s goal was “never to look different,” she’s approached aging with honesty. “I’m almost 64. At a certain point, you might need a little something extra. When I look in the mirror, I want to feel like I look as good as I feel. And if you can have something done to feel more confident and better about yourself, then you feel like your face matches your spirit — and my spirit is enthusiastic and energetic.”