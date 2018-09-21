Christian Bale Slims Back Down for New Role After Gaining Weight to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale has made yet another body transformation.

After gaining weight to play former Vice President Dick Cheney in the upcoming film Backseat, Bale has lost it all again.

The actor, 44, was seen in Los Angeles, filming for his next movie, Ford v. Ferrari. Bale plays a driver working to build a Ford that can beat the Ferraris at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race in France.

Bale is well-known for his incredible and dramatic weight changes for each of his film roles, and to play Cheney, he shaved his head and started heading for the dessert table.

“I’ve just eaten a lot of pies, so far,” he said in November.

Christian Bale, left, gained weight to play Dick Cheney, right Vivien Killilea/Getty; Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty

Bale’s past body transformations include getting down to an emaciated 120 lbs. for 2004’s The Machinist, before regaining 70 lbs. and adding 30 lbs. of muscle to play Batman in 2005. He made another back-to-back change for The Fighter in 2010, where he played a slim, muscular boxer, followed by adding weight and a pot belly for his role in American Hustle in 2013.

Christian Bale in The Machinist Paramount

But Bale said that it’s getting tougher to alter his body as he ages.

“I thought I was going to lose the weight I gained for American Hustle. I said, two months, flat, that’ll do it. I was 185 and I went up to 228 for it. And I’m still working that off! It’s almost six months later,” Bale told USA Today in 2013. “Now, I know that when I was in my early twenties it would have been two months and that’s it.”