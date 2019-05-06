Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Know She Had Postpartum Depression Until Her Friends Urged Her to Get Help

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

When Chrissy Teigen was suffering from postpartum depression, it was her friends who got her out.

The mom of two said that when she was feeling the “blues” she just thought it was just a normal part of being a new mom.

“Since it happened with Luna, so it happened with my first one, I just didn’t know that there was any other way to feel,” Teigen, 33, told Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager on Today. “I thought it was very natural to be in this low, low point. And I just assumed that was motherhood and there was no other way around it, and you just kind of went through it.”

She continued: “It wasn’t just being tired, it was being really, really sad and hard on yourself and really down on yourself. It wasn’t just the blues. A lot of us just think it’s the baby blues, and you’re going through so many things you’re like, ‘Of course I’m tired!’ But no.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and Luna Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

But thankfully, Teigen’s friends and family could tell that something was wrong and urged her to get help.

“People around me started stepping up and telling me that they saw distinct changes in my personality. I think that was really helpful to me,” she said.

Teigen said that her husband John Legend, along with her parents and friends, supported her through the recovery process.

“I just had such a good group of people that were around,” she said. “People were really watchful of me, and I had really changed.”

Almost a year after giving birth to Luna, now 3, Teigen shared her experience with postpartum depression in a candid essay for Glamour magazine, which she now said changed her understanding of the condition.

“I didn’t really realize it until I’d written an article with Glamour magazine and spoken out about it, how many women are going through this,” she said. “I think more than anything I’ve ever done, more women on the street come up to me and talk about that article than anything else.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen with Luna (left) and Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen has now partnered with the Allegheny Health Network as a spokesperson for maternal mental health, and said that she wishes she knew about it as a resource when she was struggling. But the cookbook author said that she did have an easier time with her second child, son Miles, who turns 1 on May 16.

“It was more like, Okay if it does happen, like I understand it now,” she said adding that she’s prepared for “any other babies that come along,” before quickly clarifying that she’s not pregnant. “No, not now!”