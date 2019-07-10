Chrissy Teigen Works Out with Her Mom — and a Glass of Rosé!: ‘Balance’

Forget the summertime bikinis and crop tops — Chrissy Teigen is in the gym getting ready for…fall?

The cookbook author and former model hit up her home gym (which she admitted was rare) with her mom, and the pair said they’re getting ready for the fall season.

Teigen documented her workout — which included a glass of rosé — on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“We have a gym. Just never use it,” she told her followers, before walking over to her mom, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, who was on the treadmill.

“We’re getting fit, for, fall baby!” Teigen joked. “Most people do it for summer, we do it for the fall! Do it at noon for the fall!”

The mom to Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, with husband John Legend is next seen on a Pilates reformer working out her legs — while holding a glass of rosé in her hands.

“Balance,” she wrote on the Story.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has a complicated relationship with exercise. During her years as a model, she would focus on losing weight to fit a certain size, but she’s working on letting go of that after having her kids.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she said in September. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

And in March, Teigen said that she never lost the last bit of weight she gained with Miles, and she’s okay with that.

“Basically I am 20 lbs. heavier than I was before Miles. He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much,” she wrote on Twitter. “Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

Plus, Teigen added, she’s in a much better place now than she was after having Luna, when she suffered from intense postpartum depression.

“The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression,” she said. “I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”