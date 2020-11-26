The Cravings cookbook author told fans not to worry "as I have so much help around me to get better"

Chrissy Teigen Tells Fans She Is in a 'Grief Depression Hole': 'I'll Be Fixed Soon'

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about her mental health after suffering a pregnancy loss.

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 34, opened up about why she hasn't been as active on Twitter lately, telling fans in a candid tweet that she's currently experiencing some depression and is seeking help.

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole," she wrote in tweet, "but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon."

The Chrissy's Court star went on to jokingly say that "they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok?"

"thank u and love you!" she added.

Previously, Teigen has been open about her mental health struggles, revealing in a personal essay for Glamour in 2017 that she suffered postpartum depression and anxiety after welcoming daughter Luna Simone, now 4, with husband John Legend.

Teigen — who is also mom to son Miles Theodore, 2 — first shared the news of her pregnancy loss on Sept. 30. At the time, she posted on her Instagram a series of heartbreaking black-and-white photos of herself and Legend, 41, in the hospital with their late son, whom they named Jack.

After taking a social media hiatus to mourn the loss, the Lip Sync Battle host returned online and opened up about her grief and the outpour of support she has received in a Medium essay last month.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she wrote. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."

Recently, Teigen and Legend told PEOPLE that they have been able to find a "little bit of sunshine" over the last several weeks as they continue to grieve the loss of their son.

"You learn how to cope with it. I am very proud to say that there's multiple different therapies I'm using to hopefully become the same person that I was, and I'm okay with that," Teigen said. "I'm okay with allowing myself to have bad days and good days."

The mom added that she's also gained a new perspective after going through a difficult pregnancy and public loss.