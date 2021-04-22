Chrissy Teigen Says She Talked About Khloé Kardashian's Photoshopping Controversy in Therapy

"I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues," said the cookbook author

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her perspective on the controversy surrounding an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that was posted without the reality star's permission earlier this month.

During an appearance this week on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen was asked about the image, which Kardashian, 36, said she didn't want shared because she is still working on resolving her body image issues and wants to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen."

"Honestly, I went a million different ways," Teigen, 35, said of her own reaction. "I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like."

Getting candid about the mix of emotions she felt, Teigen said while she understood where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was coming from, she also felt "frustrated."

"I look at Khloé and of course I'm like, you're so beautiful, you're so strong. The change that she's made to her body she's so proud of and everybody's so proud of," she added. "And you want somebody to be like f--- yes this is my body — in any light."

"At the same time, I'm like my god, anyone's able to say and have any kind of portrayal of their body that they want people to see," she continued. "If she didn't want that photo to be out, she didn't want that photo to be out. And that's fine too."

Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Teigen noted that although it may not be easy for others to comprehend, "I think there can be two truths."

"[The internet] can't possibly believe that someone could not want this photo to be out but also be proud of that photo," she explained.

As for how she would respond in a similar situation, Teigen said that she "would want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself and I'm proud of it."

Teigen, who has a long history of celebrating her stretch marks and scars, went on to say that she's committed to doing what she can to help others be able to "feel better" about their bodies.

"It's just something that I try to work through every day," she said. "All you can do is hope for other people to not have to go through this. I'm willing to go through this bulls--- and just show off my body in any way I can to make other people feel better about theirs."

Teigen has been candid in the past about how social media has perpetuated unrealistic beauty standards, which in turn only makes people "feel bad about their bodies."

"Everyone Photoshops them out. It's insane," Teigen told Elle U.K. in 2018 of stretch marks.

"People get FOMO, or they feel bad about their bodies, and I get it," she continued. "If I feel bad seeing certain things, what about that girl who has no connection to this industry? It makes me sad, because that's not really how it is."

Teigen said that modeling actually helped her realize that stretch marks weren't anything to worry about.