Everything Chrissy Teigen Has Said About Her Sobriety
Teigen — who marked 50 days sober in September 2021 — has been very open about her sobriety journey
On Confronting the Fact She Was Drinking Too Much
"I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."
"Imagine everything we have. Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2017
On 'Getting' Why People Go Totally Sober
"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2017
On Making the Decision to Quit Drinking
"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book [Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol by Holly Whitaker] from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit at 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since."
— on her Instagram Story in December 2020
On Experiencing the Inauguration Sober
"Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that's weird but it's like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy."
— on Twitter
On Her First 'Sober Italian Getaway'
"Honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. We had so much fun. I didn't do anything I'd regret and I'm glad I'll get to remember it all!!"
— on Instagram.
On Not Using Alcohol to Numb Her Pain
"Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I've done and been through not just this year but in my life. I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!' as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here. Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I'm saying here is life is so f—ing complicated."
— on Instagram
On Being 50 Days Sober
"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak. It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly."
— on Instagram