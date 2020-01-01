Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen Instagram (2)

Chrissy Teigen started off 2020 sick and conked out on cold medicine — but she’ll take it over her last New Year’s Eve celebration.

The model and cookbook author, 34, had been at least partially ready to celebrate this New Year’s Eve — she shared photos with her hair up in a sweeping bun with a big ‘Happy New Year’ headpiece — but said she wasn’t feeling well as she blew her nose wrapped in a towel.

“I am not feeling great but happy new year yayyyyy,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

In a second photo, the mom of two looked zoned out just before midnight.

“Sinus drugs got me f—ed uppppp,” she added. “1 hour til countdown but I’m out love u guys!!”

Even so, a cold medicine-induced sleep was a happier start to the new year, Teigen said, after last year’s incident. In the first moments of 2019, while appearing on NBC’s countdown event, she went in for a hug with Leslie Jones and was poked in the eye with Jones’ umbrella.

Teigen shared a GIF of the moment on Tuesday night, joking that her 2019 New Year’s Eve celebration was “still better than last new years.”

Meanwhile, son Miles, 19 months, was looking similarly spaced out. Teigen’s husband (and PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive), John Legend, posted a photo of their toddler lying on a chair in his pajamas.

“Watching random bowl games to ring in the new year like… (It’s not his martini),” Legend, 41, wrote.

Teigen and Legend, along with daughter Luna, 3½, and Miles, are vacationing by the beach after spending Christmas in snowy Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Cravings author said that the mountainous area is one of her favorite spots.

“I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole,” Teigen wrote over the weekend. “I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows.”

“Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day,” the Bring the Funny host continued. “I just love it here and love my family so f—ing much ❤️🙏🏼 I mean life is cool in LA and all but this…this is heaven on earth.”