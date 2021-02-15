Chrissy Teigen Shares Nude Selfie Showing Her Surgical Scars in Celebration of Self-Love

"Love yourself! Bitch has been throuuugh it," the cookbook author wrote

Chrissy Teigen is encouraging her fans to love themselves and their bodies.

Teigen, 35, celebrated Valentine's Day on Sunday by sharing a photo of her bare abdomen on her Instagram Story, showing scars on her breasts and bandages on incisions on her lower abdomen.

"Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself! Bitch has been throuuugh it," Teigen wrote alongside the photo.

Last year, Teigen had surgery to remove her breast implants, and earlier this month, she underwent endometriosis surgery to alleviate pain from the disorder, which causes uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus.

The host said afterwards that the pain of recovery was bad — but not as bad as the pain from endometriosis itself.

"Usually I'm really good after [surgery]," she said at the time. "This one's a toughie. My whole belly got numbed. It's gonna be numb for like, a couple days. Couple of the next days, hopefully they'll stay that way."

"It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo," she added.

Teigen's surgery came the same week as the original due date for her third child with husband John Legend, a son named Jack who they lost at 20 weeks last September.

In an emotional Medium essay published in October, Teigen shared the unforgettable experience of being in the hospital with complications, including partial placenta abruption, and undergoing several blood transfusions.

In the months following the devastating loss, Teigen has been open about her grief and healing process. In December, she shared on Instagram that while she is "sad" she'll "never" be pregnant again, she is "lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."