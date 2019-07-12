Chrissy Teigen Responds to Body Shaming Tweet: I 'Never Can Win'

Chrissy Teigen rarely holds back when responding to commenters who flood her feed with negative views, especially when they’re shaming her body.

On Thursday, the model, cookbook author and Bring The Funny judge, 33, called out one tweeter who shared a paparazzi photo of her snapped while she and husband John Legend vacationed with their two children, Luna Simone, 3, and Miles Theodore, 14 months.

In the picture, Legend, 40, and Teigen are both in a hot tub — he sitting and she standing in a maroon bathing suit, holding Miles.

The tweeter found the photo funny, pointing to the face Legend was making while appearing to star at Teigen’s body. But Teigen wasn’t laughing when the image came across her feed.

“Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped Instagrams,” she tweeted. “I’ve had no ass forever. Is this new news to some of you?”

“F—in lames wouldn’t be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Bored as all hell, never can win!“

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Returns to Her Swimsuit Modeling Days in Sexy Vacation Snap: ‘Feels Off Brand’

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: Meteorologist Slams the Viewers Body Shaming Her During Pregnancy: ‘My Weight Gain Is Normal’

The original poster defended his tweet — writing, “We laughing at dude face ma. That’s what makes the pic funny. Stay blessed.”

Teigen had no problem continuing the debate from there. “His face, looking at my ass, so nah. I see the comments you know,” she said. “His grossed out face looking at my ass. You don’t need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. You were clowning on me or his look at me. That’s all.”

“‘Just laughing about his face’ Lolllllll sure,” Teigen wrote in another post.

“I’m not that pressed, I’ve seen this photo all week,” she added, explaining that she follows the Twitter account that originally posted the photo. “We follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can!”

Teigen has been open about her ongoing relationship with her body. During her years as a model, she would focus on losing weight to fit a certain size, but she’s working on letting go of that after having her kids.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she said in September. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

And in March, Teigen said that she never lost the last bit of weight she gained with Miles, and she’s okay with that.

“Basically I am 20 lbs. heavier than I was before Miles. He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much,” she wrote on Twitter. “Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

Plus, Teigen said, she’s in a much better place now than she was after having Luna, when she suffered from postpartum depression.

“The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression,” she said. “I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”