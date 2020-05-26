The cookbook author shared a video of herself getting tested for the contagious respiratory virus on Tuesday

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back After Being Criticized for Getting Coronavirus Test: 'I'm Having Surgery'

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at her critics after posting a video of herself getting tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — which the star said she did because she is having surgery soon.

Teigen, 34, posted a short video on Tuesday of herself getting tested, a process that involves a swab up the nose. The procedure, which others have described as uncomfortable, sent the mother of two into a fit of giggles.

"It's not bad at all, really," Teigen tells the health care worker testing her in the video. "It tickles!"

"Honestly loved it," Teigen wrote alongside the video, which was shared on Twitter.

Some fans responded to the clip with criticism.

One Twitter user said that Teigen's video would result in thousands of people deciding not to get tested.

"I just said it was easy and laughed the entire time," the Chrissy's Court host replied. "What are you talking about? It couldn’t have been easier."

Another Twitter user accused Teigen of using her "privilege" to get the test for fun, to which the cookbook author responded, "For s— and giggles? I’m getting surgery."

A rep for Teigen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on what surgery she is getting.

To another critic whose initial tweet has since been deleted, Teigen explained, "Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you."

In late April, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all residents will be able to get a free COVID-19 test, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

"Moving forward, in the city of Los Angeles, you'll be able to — if you have symptoms or not — get tested," Garcetti said in a press conference on April 29, adding that those with symptoms will have priority, but that the capacity is there for anyone who wants one.

The milestone made Los Angeles the first major city in the United States to offer free COVID-19 testing.

The mayor encouraged residents to get tested whether they had symptoms, had knowingly been exposed to the virus, or were just looking for reassurance that they are healthy.

"You can't put a price on the peace of mind of knowing that you can't infect somebody around you," he said.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County has had at least 47,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2,143 deaths related to the virus.