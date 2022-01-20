Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Happier and More Present Than Ever' as She Marks 6 Months of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a sobriety milestone.

On Wednesday, the Cravings: All Together cookbook author, 36, marked six months without drinking in a candid message posted on Instagram.

Teigen revealed that she was "happier" than ever as she shared a carousel of photos of herself posing in an all-black outfit paired with a chocolate-brown jacket.

"6 months no alcohol!" she wrote in the caption. "Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don't ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won't be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don't even know if I necessarily won't ever drink again?"

She continued, "I have no idea what I'm doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever."

"It's pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let's goooo," added the mom of two, who shares daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, with husband John Legend.

Teigen's friends showered her with love in the comments for the achievement.

"Tough as nails, my friend ❤️," wrote Brooklyn Decker, while Octavia Spencer cheered, "6 months is something to celebrate. You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you're enjoying the ride. That's something to celebrate."

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin also gushed, "I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE PROUD. You deserve all the energy and good feels ❤️❤️❤️."

In December, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her first time celebrating a major holiday sober.

"I think the thing that makes me happy is realizing that I'll still say stupid things and act and make stupid mistakes, even sober," she said following Thanksgiving.

"I used to make crucial Thanksgiving errors, maybe one or two, and I still made a really bad one this year," added Teigen, who admitted to using three cups of sugar instead of 3/4 cup in one recipe. "But I actually caught it, and that's something drunk Chrissy would never have done. I caught it before it went out and I was like, 'Wow, I am so sober.'"

Teigen told PEOPLE that she was pleased with the progress she had made with her sobriety, having celebrated the 100-day mark in October. "It feels like a little kid, right?" she said. "You don't want to keep talking about it, and sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my God, am I talking about it too much?'"