Chrissy Teigen Wore a $3 Cloth Face Mask You Can Buy on Amazon

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting baby number three! The Cravings cookbook author and her husband shared their exciting news on Thursday in Legend’s new music video for the song “Wild.” A brief clip at the end shows the couple cradling Teigen’s small baby bump.

Shortly after the video was released on YouTube, Teigen debuted her bump in-person while shopping in Los Angeles. She wore a chic all-black ensemble, featuring a cropped blazer, bike shorts, a Balenciaga bag, and a $3 face mask from Korean beauty brand Lapcos.

While the brand is known for its cult-favorite sheet masks, it recently pivoted production to create the reusable cloth ones that are currently in higher demand. The Lapcos Live Well Face Masks have a functional 3-D design that ensures secure nose-to-chin coverage and plenty of room to breathe. They’re made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking material that offers 99.9 percent protection from UV rays and won’t irritate the skin during long periods of use.

But what makes Lapcos’ face masks so unique is their ability to be washed and re-worn in record time. The soft fabric they’re made from is designed to be hand-washed only with soap and warm water, but is also quick-drying so it’ll be ready to go again ASAP. That means you don’t have to wait until your next load of laundry to wash it (or waste a cycle every time you wear it), making it more eco-friendly and easier to properly stay safe.

The Lapcos face masks come in sets of three and are less than $10 on Amazon, which shakes out to just $3 apiece. You can also score a set on the beauty brand’s website.

And to give your skin a healthy glow after wearing protective gear, the brand is selling bundles with its face masks and best-selling sheet masks. You can get five sheet masks and three face masks for just $21 on Amazon.

