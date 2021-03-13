Details on what happened are not immediately clear, but Teigen said in an earlier Instagram post that she has been in the emergency room recently

Chrissy Teigen Has Video Call with 'Really Important People' from a Hospital Bed: 'Organs Need Removal'

Chrissy Teigen is one strong woman!

Teigen, 35, revealed Friday that she took an "important" video call this week, despite the fact that she was hospitalized because "some organs need removal."

The cookbook author posted a screenshot on Instagram of herself lying in a bed at a medical office while participating in a virtual meeting with several other people.

"when you have a really important meeting with really important people but you also feel like some organs need removal," she captioned the photo.

Details on what happened are not immediately clear, but on Wednesday, Teigen said in another Instagram post that she had been in the emergency room recently.

In a birthday post for her friend and hair stylist Jen Atkin, the model apologized for her delay in celebrating the occasion.

"sorry for the delay I was in the emergency room I hope that's ok," she wrote.

A representative for Teigen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, Teigen underwent endometriosis surgery to alleviate pain from the disorder, which causes uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus.

She said afterwards that the pain of recovery was bad — but not as bad as the pain from endometriosis itself.

"Usually I'm really good after [surgery]," she said at the time. "This one's a toughie. My whole belly got numbed. It's gonna be numb for like, a couple days. Couple of the next days, hopefully they'll stay that way."

She recently opened up about learning to love her surgery scars, which she has from both the endometriosis surgery and a breast implant removal she had last year.

The mom of two celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a photo of her bare abdomen on her Instagram Story, showing scars on her breasts and bandages covering incisions on her lower abdomen.

"Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself! Bitch has been throuuugh it," Teigen wrote alongside the photo.

In September, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend, a son named Jack.

In an emotional Medium essay published in October, Teigen shared the unforgettable experience of being in the hospital with complications, including partial placenta abruption, and undergoing several blood transfusions.

In the months following the devastating loss, Teigen has been open about her grief and healing process. In December, she shared on Instagram that while she is "sad" she'll "never" be pregnant again, she is "lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."