Chrissy Teigen Gets Botox in Her Armpits to Prevent Sweating: 'I Can Wear Silk Again!'

Chrissy Teigen will no longer have to worry about sweaty armpits.

On Tuesday, Teigen, 33, revealed that she got botox in her armpits to prevent sweating.

The Bring the Funny host shared a video of herself getting the procedure on her Instagram Stories writing, “BOTOXED MY ARMPITS” over the clip. “TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.”

The star then raved that she can “wear silk again without soaking woohoo!”

In the clip, Teigen can be seen lying on her back as Dr. Jason Diamond injects botox into her pits.

It appears she was a bit nervous about the procedure as she held a piece of cloth over her mouth.

However, her worries were soon over as the process only took a few minutes.

“That really isn’t anything,” Teigen says before taking a sigh of relief. “It looked very frightening.”

“That’s it,” Diamond tells her.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has opened up about getting work done to her armpits.

In a 2017 interview with Refinery29, Teigen revealed “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things.”

“It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again.”

“It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

As most fans of Teigen know, she’s an open book when it comes to her health.

Earlier this month, the model candidly told her followers that she hasn’t been herself lately — and that she thinks it may be because she has an ulcer.

“I haven’t been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it,” Teigen wrote on Aug. 3. “I think I have an ulcer. Also I’m super cranky. And tired. Don’t tell me to go to the doctor. I will. But I still need help with the cranky part 😦 is there a cranky [doctor?]”

The mom of two thought she developed an ulcer because of her eating habits. Teigen said that the spice factor of her usual foods is probably causing problems.

“I think I need to eat really bland things for a month,” she said. “I eat so spicy and garlicky and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me. I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go.”

Teigen has also spoken out about her struggles with postpartum depression after giving birth to Luna, now 3, in 2016.

“I just didn’t know that there was any other way to feel,” she said this May. “I thought it was very natural to be in this low, low point. And I just assumed that was motherhood and there was no other way around it, and you just kind of went through it.”

“It wasn’t just being tired, it was being really, really sad and hard on yourself and really down on yourself,” she added.

Teigen said that friends noticed her change in mood and addressed it with her, and that her husband, John Legend, helped her through the recovery process.

“I just had such a good group of people that were around,” she said. “People were really watchful of me, and I had really changed.”

Legend and Teigen are also parents to 14-month-old son Miles Theodore.