Chrissy Teigen Admits She Hasn’t ‘Been Feeling Like My Best Self’ and Thinks She Has an Ulcer

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen says that she’s feeling a little off these days.

The cookbook author and former model opened up to her Instagram followers in her famously candid way to let them know that she hasn’t been herself lately — and that she thinks it may be because she has an ulcer.

“I haven’t been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it,” Teigen, 33, wrote on Saturday. “I think I have an ulcer. Also I’m super cranky. And tired. Don’t tell me to go to the doctor. I will. But I still need help with the cranky part 😦 is there a cranky [doctor?]”

The mom of two thinks she likely has an ulcer because of her eating habits. Teigen, who is half Thai, said that the spice factor of her usual foods is probably causing problems.

“I think I need to eat really bland things for a month,” she said. “I eat so spicy and garlicy and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me. I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go.”

Plus, Teigen said, she’s getting spacey — “I just realized I ordered a golden milk latte from sunlife organic 3 days ago and I gave my name and just left,” she added.

Teigen has spoken openly in the past about her struggles with postpartum depression after giving birth to Luna, now 3, in 2016.

“I just didn’t know that there was any other way to feel,” she said this May. “I thought it was very natural to be in this low, low point. And I just assumed that was motherhood and there was no other way around it, and you just kind of went through it.”

“It wasn’t just being tired, it was being really, really sad and hard on yourself and really down on yourself,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen on Learning to ‘Be Happy’ with Her Body After Baby: It’s ‘a Bit of a Journey’

Teigen said that friends noticed her change in mood and addressed it with her, and that her husband, John Legend, helped her through the recovery process.

“I just had such a good group of people that were around,” she said. “People were really watchful of me, and I had really changed.”

Teigen added on Saturday that Luna and her son Miles, 14 months are definitely not the problem. After writing that she was feeling off, Teigen posted tons of photos from a sunny day at the beach with her family.

“Not why I’m cranky,” she explained alongside a photo of Luna.