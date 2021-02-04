“Give me a call, dear. I've had five surgeries," wrote Lakshmi, who also suffers from endometriosis

Chrissy Teigen Gets Support From Padma Lakshmi as She Prepares for Endometriosis Surgery

As Chrissy Teigen prepares for her first-ever endometriosis surgery, she's getting support from fellow cooking star and endometriosis sufferer Padma Lakshmi.

Teigen, 35, shared on Wednesday that she's getting surgery for endometriosis, a common but painful disorder that occurs when tissue incorrectly grows outside of the uterus. It's all part of a tough week for the bestselling cookbook author, as it coincides with her original due date for her third child with husband John Legend, a boy they had planned to name Jack whom they lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy back in September.

Feeling "a bit off," Teigen asked people on Twitter for "their experience after endometriosis surgery."

"What is the recovery-difficulty level?" she tweeted. "Like can I make soup after."

Along with the thousands of responses from her followers, many of whom said to expect to lay low for several days, Lakshmi sent Teigen a message of support.

"Give me a call, dear. I've had five surgeries. I'll tell you all about it," the Top Chef host said. "And have John make the soup 💜"

Lakshmi was diagnosed with endometriosis at age 36, and said in September that she was "pissed" that it took so long to understand why she would lose "a week of my life every month of every year since I was 13 because of this s---."

"I'm shocked that a health professional didn't say, 'This is weird. Your cramps are above and beyond what they should be.' "

Lakshmi has since co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America to help increase awareness of the disorder and fund research into better treatment options. She told PEOPLE in 2019 that she's seen a major shift in awareness since fellow sufferers like Lena Dunham and Julianne Hough — and now Teigen — started sharing their experiences. "A lot of people are speaking about it and that's good," she said.

Teigen shared another update on Thursday morning as she waited in the hospital for her surgery. Along with a video of her playing games on her Nintendo Switch, the mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story and joked about looking forward to the end of her discomfort.