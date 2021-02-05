Teigen says she’s doesn’t “feel great” now that she’s home from the hospital, and expects the pain to be “worse” in the morning

Chrissy Teigen Says Endometriosis Surgery Was ‘a Toughie’ But Better Than ‘the Pain of Endo’

Chrissy Teigen is "all numbed up" and recuperating at home after her endometriosis surgery.

The cookbook author and model, 35, underwent surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain from endometriosis, a disorder that causes uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus. Once home, Teigen started sharing updates as she watched her favorite shows — 90-Day Fiancé and Curb Your Enthusiasm — and enjoyed doughnuts from a local spot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, said that this recovery is tougher than she expected.

"Usually I'm really good after [surgery]," she said. "This one's a toughie. My whole belly got numbed. It's gonna be numb for like, a couple days. Couple of the next days, hopefully they'll stay that way."

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teigen said that she's constantly feeling the surgery pains, but is glad to have the tissue cleared out.

"It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo," she said.

The Cravings author shared another update later that night, adding that she doesn't "feel great."

"But," she continued, with a smile. "Tomorrow's gonna be worse! So, yeah!"

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Culpo Says 'Every Month Is Different' As She Navigates Her Endometriosis 'Journey'

Teigen is having a difficult week. Her surgery coincided with the original due date for her third child with husband John Legend, a boy that they named Jack who was lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy back in September. She tweeted on Wednesday that she was feeling "a bit off," and asked her followers for "their experience after endometriosis surgery."

"What is the recovery-difficulty level?" she tweeted. "Like can I make soup after."

The thousands of replies confirmed what Teigen is experiencing now, post-surgery — that she'll need to rest for the next few days. She also got a reply from Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who has dealt with endometriosis for over two decades.