Chrissy Teigen Was 'Drinking Too Much' After Having Luna: 'I Wasn't Being Good to My Body'

After two kids, Chrissy Teigen is relearning how to treat her body.

The cookbook author admits that she made some mistakes during her postpartum recovery, and finally decided to change her health habits.

“After [2-year-old] Luna, I was drinking too much,” Teigen, 32, tells Women’s Health for their October cover. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body.”

Teigen was dealing with postpartum depression, which she spoke out about in March 2017, and now says that taking antidepressants, along with a trip to Bali, gave her the reset she needed.

“It’s like, what could be more important than mental health? What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?” she says.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model also says that her perspective on her body has completely shifted.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she says. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

Part of being “happy-fit” is celebrating her strengths in the gym, and being okay with the rest.

“Sometimes I think I’m the weakest person, but I can plank for 20 minutes,” Teigen says. “I’ve always had a really strong core, but it’s truly in the core of my body, like, the stuff that’s on the outside — kinda gummy, but the stuff that’s on the inside: strong.”

That body image honesty is part of what Teigen’s 20 million Instagram followers love about her, and something she tries to keep in mind amid all the other celebrities touting flat tummy teas and their sweat-free workouts.

“I know they’re Facetuning, Photoshopping — and even I’m getting down on myself!” she says. “Imagine the girl who’s out there scrolling and feeling like she isn’t good enough.”