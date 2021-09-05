Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days of Sobriety with Her Kids: 'My Longest Streak Yet'

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram, posting a video of her daughter Luna and son Miles crawling on her while she attempted to work out

Chrissy Teigen is living the sober lifestyle.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, celebrated 50 days of sobriety on Saturday, posting a video of herself attempting to work out, as daughter Luna and son Miles crawled all over her.

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak," she shared in the caption.

"It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly," Teigen added. "This is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!"

Her post was met with love and support in the comments section, including from husband John Legend, who responded with a series of red heart emojis. "I love u," her pal Jen Atkin commented. "That takes guts," wrote Brooklyn Decker.

"So proud of you! Honestly I don't really drink much anymore. It doesn't make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober. Proud of you girl," Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn commented.

Teigen revealed in December that she was four weeks sober, after she and Legend, 42, announced last September that they suffered the loss of their pregnancy with their third child Jack. She said that she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read Quit Like a Woman, gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote on her Instagram Story in December. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model admitted last month that she still faces the temptation to drink, as she reflected on the past year.