Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 10 Weeks of Sobriety in Her Longest Streak Yet

Chrissy Teigen is keeping up her "longest streak yet" for her sobriety as she marks 70 days without alcohol on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has been taking her sobriety one day at a time for the past 70 days.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, celebrated 10 weeks of sobriety on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of a tracking app that puts her "sober streak" at 70 days. "10 weeks woopwoop!!!!" Teigen captioned the post.

She was met with supportive and congratulatory messages in the comments section. Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented with some heart-eye emojis, while Kyle Richards opted for clapping hands emojis.

Teigen previously celebrated her "longest streak yet" when she marked 50 days of sobriety earlier this month. "It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road," she wrote at the time.

"This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night," she added. "I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly."

The TV personality revealed in December that she was four weeks sober after she and husband John Legend, 42, announced last September that they suffered the loss of their pregnancy with their third child Jack.

She shared that she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read Quit Like a Woman, which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote on her Instagram Story in December. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."