The actress said that people would tell her how they felt seen as they watched her character Kate struggle with an eating disorder

Chrissy Metz Says This Is Us Fans Would Tell Her They Related to Her Character's Eating Disorder

As This Is Us wraps up its six-season run, Chrissy Metz feels "eternally grateful" for her time on the show and the connections she made with fans who saw themselves in her character.

As Kate, the one daughter in the Pearson family, Metz played a character who struggled with her weight and body image, and an eating disorder, at one point going to Overeaters Anonymous meetings to deal with her binge eating disorder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seeing Kate go through those experience struck a cord with many fans, Metz said.

"So many women have shared their experiences, and I will never forget one of the first people to come up to me in New York City," the actress, 41, told Us Weekly. "Justin [Hartley] and I were out to dinner, and I look at her and she looks, like, just so in shape and, well, just beautiful, glowing, and she's like, 'You don't understand. I have a massive eating disorder, and I didn't even understand what it is that I was going through. And then to see Kate going through it.' "

this is us Chrissy Metz on This Is Us | Credit: nbc

"Two women that I would never think that we'd have anything in common were more alike than we were different, and it was so special," Metz continued. "I was like, 'Oh, this is not just a TV show.' "

Metz said that moments like that happen "so, so frequently," and recounted another moment with a young boy.

"A little boy approached me and he had an eating disorder, and at 10 years old. And for him to relate to a thirtysomething-year-old woman on TV, it's so special," she said. "I am just eternally grateful for this experience."

RELATED VIDEO: This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Says It'll Be 'Really Difficult to Watch' Kate & Toby's Marriage Unravel

Metz said that these experiences are some of the things she'll miss most about Kate.

"I think so many people, not even just women, relate to her and her walking imperfectly through her trials and tribulations and all the shame and guilt that she's carried for so long," she said. "It's really sort of like a torch that she's carrying, and I think that's a really special thing to meet people that I've never met before and be able to cry in bathrooms with them about what they're going through."